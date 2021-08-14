Government of Venezuela and sectors of the opposition sign memorandum of understanding in Mexico

Written by Simon Garcia on 14/08/2021 . Posted in News

After the installation in Mexico of the dialogue process between the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and sectors of the opposition, a memorandum of understanding was signed on August 13, which includes seven issues of political, electoral and social interest.

The memorandum was signed by the delegates of the national government and the opposition, Jorge Rodríguez and Gerardo Blyde, respectively, who settled the agenda to follow during the negotiation process.

The document contemplates the lifting of the illegal sanctions imposed on the Venezuelan State, to claim the inalienable rights of the nation: independence, freedom, sovereignty, immunity, territorial integrity and national self-determination.

Another aspect of great relevance is the rejection of any expression of political violence against Venezuela, the State and its institutions.

The protection of the national economy and social protection measures for the Venezuelan people were also part of the demands raised in this negotiation; as well as political and social coexistence, reparation to victims of violence, guarantees of political rights for all, including electoral rights, and the implementation, monitoring and verification of what has been agreed.

In this regard, Jorge Rodríguez explained that this dialogue process occurs because “we achieved to settle the controversies for political reasons, among Venezuelans, without interference beyond support”.

“It is a golden opportunity to show that we can reach early and comprehensive agreements”, said the representative of the national government.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry welcomed the agreement, wishing “success in seeking positive and inclusive solutions for all Venezuelans”. Meanwhile, the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, extended a solidarity hug and expressed his best wishes to the parties.

Based in Mexico, the dialogue process is facilitated by the Kingdom of Norway and accompanied by the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Russian Federation.