Venezuela and Asian countries commemorate the 54th anniversary of ASEAN

Written by Simon Garcia on 13/08/2021 . Posted in News

With a wreath and cultural activities, diplomatic representatives from Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand accredited to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, together with delegates from the National Executive, commemorated this Friday the 54th Anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

From the spaces of the Casa Amarilla, Antonio José de Sucre in Caracas, the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations pointed out that “Asean is a benchmark of diplomacy, cooperation and peace, which was born from the dawn of the bipolar world and has become one of the poles of this multipolar world”.

Likewise, he assured that the Asian regional platform “has set an example of tolerance, the peaceful solution of disputes and economic cooperation for the peoples”.

In his speech, the Foreign Minister advocated for closer ties between Venezuela, the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to strengthen, among other things, south-south cooperation.

After predicting good results to the request for adhesion made by Venezuela to the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia, the diplomat pointed out that the South American country shares with the “Asean its principles of respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, independence and respectful cooperation.

Asean is an intergovernmental organization of Southeast Asian States created on August 8, 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand, and initially made up of five countries: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines, with the signing of the Declaration of the Asean (Bangkok Declaration).

It currently comprises 10 countries, with more than 669 million inhabitants, making this international organization the fifth largest economy in the world.