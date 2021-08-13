President Maduro: ‘We need to nurture Fidel Castro’s creative spirit’

Written by César Torres on 13/08/2021 . Posted in News

The President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, participated in the International Virtual Meeting themed “Fidel Castro, a forward-looking man of science” as part of the activities held in the Republic of Cuba to commemorate the 95 years of the birth of Fidel Castro Ruz.

In his statement, the Venezuelan president highlighted the initiatives and research done by the Cuban leader in the agri-food area and food production for the people.

“I could know firsthand the studies and projects Fidel Castro was undertaking in the agri-food area to produce the food our people need to ensure our food security and sovereignty,” said President Maduro.

Maduro explained that Castro calculated every detail of each acre, seed and productive capacity, “and he managed to create formulas for animal feeds.”

In this regard, the Venezuelan president recalled that in 2013, Commander Castro urged the Bolivarian Government to produce nutritious, high-protein food for chickens, pigs and cattle to save thousands of dollars per year.

Likewise, Maduro told about the futuristic vision of the late Cuban president as he highlighted that research in the food sector has strengthened Venezuela, “and it remains fully applicable […] We have set a good pace to produce the feeds for animals and the animal protein for the people.”

The Venezuelan president also extolled the creative, scientific and research capacity of Fidel Castro.

“To him, it was important that scientific knowledge was available to provide a practical solution to the problems of the people, and that’s the way it should be,” said Maduro, who asserted that science must enable its own application to solve the problems “of science to create a new world.”

Prophet of climate change

The Venezuelan president affirmed that Commander Fidel Castro was a prophet “of the complicated issue of climate change. He was the first one to raise his voice and tell the world there was no time.”

Maduro explained that consumer capitalism is destroying the world. “A species is in serious danger of extinction, and that species is the human one, said Castro in 1992.”

He also highlighted that the Cuban leader spread scientific reports “that were ignored by world governments and institutions.”

“Today, it seems it’s late, without being alarmist, to stop climate change and the harm done by consumer capitalism to the world,” stressed the Venezuelan president.

President Maduro urged the peoples of the world to be proud of the spirit of permanent study, knowledge, creativity and renovation “that Fidel Castro left as a legacy to the Cuban people and the peoples of the world, a truly impeccable and relentless spirit.[…] With Fidel, his legacy and innovative, creative spirit, we’ll be always safe. Congratulations, Cuba! Congratulations, Fidel! Until victory, forever!”