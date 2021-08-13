Delegation of the Bolivarian Government arrives in Mexico for political dialogue with sectors of the opposition

Written by Simon Garcia on 13/08/2021 . Posted in News

This Friday, the Bolivarian Government delegation, led by the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, arrived at the international airport of Toluca, in Mexico, and will hold talks with sectors of the Venezuelan opposition in the Aztec nation.

The commission will actively participate in this meeting sponsored by the Kingdom of Norway, with which the government of President Nicolás Maduro ratified its willingness to build an agreement with opposition sectors.

After his arrival in Mexico, the president of the AN assured, through his Twitter account, that in the framework of peace agreements would be built to guarantee peaceful coexistence and “the consolidation of our democratic values”.

The Venezuelan Parliamentarian, who has plenipotentiary powers authorized by the National Executive, took the opportunity to thank the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and all the Mexican people for their solidarity.

“It is very auspicious that, with the facilitation of the Kingdom of Norway, the peace talks between the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela, chaired by Nicolás Maduro Moros, and the opposition sectors are inaugurated here in Mexico”, he said.