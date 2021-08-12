Venezuela and Iran review cooperation agreements towards the IX High Level Mixed Commission

Written by Simon Garcia on 12/08/2021 . Posted in News

On August 9, 2021, the Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Capaya Rodríguez, and the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela accredited to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Carlos Antonio Alcalá Cordones, held a meeting at the Venezuelan diplomatic headquarters with Dr. Mohammad Nazari, General Manager of International Relations of the Assembly for Discernment of Convenience of the Persian Nation System, in order to discuss possible projects to be carried out jointly and continue preparations for the IX High Level Mixed Commission.

Vice-minister Rodríguez highlighted the revolutionary and anti-imperialist tradition of both countries, which defend their dignity, sovereignty and independence, and indicated that all the cooperation agreements signed with the Islamic Republic of Iran are currently being reviewed to advance their materialization.

Likewise, she emphasized the importance of knowing the strengths of the two nations to put into practice everything that has been planned and reactivate the cooperation framework with a view to the IX High-Level Mixed Commission.

For his part, Dr. Nazarí highlighted the high level of bilateral relations with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as the measures to be implemented to finalize the agreements and move to an operational stage, for which the Assembly of Discernment of Convenience of the System is willing to create projects that contribute to the strengthening of economic and commercial relations.

Likewise, he stressed that said Assembly has the responsibility of developing and designing long-term relationships with other countries, for which he proposed to create a general and comprehensive framework to develop such projects ranging from 10 to 25 years.

Finally, the Vice-minister pointed out that national production is currently being encouraged in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and great progress is expected in the area of ​​cooperation with different countries, especially with the Islamic Republic of Iran.