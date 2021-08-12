Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs meets with SELA’s Secretary

Written by César Torres on 12/08/2021 . Posted in News

In order to follow up issues related to the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), the Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniel Rodríguez, held on Thursday a meeting with Walter Clarems Endara, permanent secretary of this organization.

After the meeting, the Venezuelan representative explained that they reviewed the current cooperation and the 2021 work plan.

Vice-minister Rodríguez congratulated Clarems Endara for his recent appointment as the new SELA secretary and highlighted the great responsibility he has assumed.

Rodríguez explained that the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System plays a fundamental role in the region’s development regarding the strengthening of cooperation and the overcoming of difficulties and obstacles imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.