Foreign Minister Arreaza reiterates Venezuela’s willingness to improve relations with the United Kingdom in a meeting with a new Chargé d’Affaires

Written by Simon Garcia on 12/08/2021

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, met this Thursday with the new Charge d’Affaires of the United Kingdom accredited in Venezuela, Rebecca Buckingham, to whom he expressed the expectation that it could become an opportunity to improve the historic diplomatic relations between both countries.

The meeting took place at the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, in the center of Caracas, with the accompaniment of the Vice-minister for Europe, Yván Gil, and the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Council, Larry Devoe.

When reviewing the relationship of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela with the United Kingdom, the Foreign Minister insisted on the need to build with the British government a harmonious relationship of respect for sovereignty and international law.

The diplomatic authorities also talked about the national political reality and the British Charge d’Affaires was updated on the efforts made by the Bolivarian Government to reactivate the economy, for peace and for political dialogue, among other issues.

Recently, on August 5, Vice-minister Gil received Commissioner Buckingham and reiterated the willingness of the national government to keep diplomatic and cooperation channels open with the United Kingdom.

Likewise, last March, during the farewell of the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Venezuela, Andrew Keith Soper, Foreign Minister Arreaza exposed the desire of the South American nation to improve the communication mechanisms between both governments so that the The United Kingdom can provide constructive contributions, respecting national sovereignty and international law.

