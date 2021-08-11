Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez meets in Tehran with the Director for the Americas of the Iranian Foreign Ministry

Written by Simon Garcia on 11/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez González, held a meeting with the Assistant to the Minister and Director General for the Americas of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Reza Nazarahari, within the framework of her working visit to the city of Tehran, capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Director Nazarahari extended the greetings of His Excellency Mr. Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif, who also sent his gratitude for the important presence of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela at the inauguration ceremony of President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

In this regard, Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez expressed her gratitude for the support and solidarity of the Iranian people to Venezuela, which has been crucial in helping the Venezuelan people overcome the effects of the perverse unilateral coercive measures.

She emphasized that today, more than ever these two peoples are united and reiterated the interest of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in deepening cooperation with the Persian nation.

Finally, the parties agreed to advance in the diversification of areas of cooperation so and in increasing joint actions to face imperialist sanctions.