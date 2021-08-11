Venezuela and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights hold a workshop on enforced disappearances

Written by Simon Garcia on 11/08/2021 . Posted in News

This Wednesday, a telematic workshop was held on the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance, within the framework of the implementation of the cooperation and technical assistance work plan established between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The videoconference was chaired by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Council (CNDH), Larry Devoe, together with Maude Fournier, from OHCRH and Albane Prophette, secretary of the Committee against Enforced Disappearance.

Representatives of institutions of the national Public Powers also participated in the activity, such as the Public Ministry, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Supreme Court of Justice, the People’s Power Ministry for the Penitentiary Service, the Public Defense and the General Inspectorate of Courts.

In this sense, Secretary Devoe expressed his gratitude for the fulfillment of the work plan derived from the Letter of Understanding signed and renewed between the UN agency and the Venezuelan State.

He stressed that Venezuela assumed the commitment to study the aforementioned international instrument, the possibility of ratifying it and adding it to the long list of international treaties with which it complies in a solid way.

“This workshop allowed all our institutions to deepen on the international treaty, which is in full harmony with our Constitution, which expressly prohibits the forced disappearance of persons, and in our Penal Code, which severely penalizes all those who commit this violation of human rights”, added the Executive Secretary of the CNDH.

For her part, the secretary Albane Prophette specified that Enforced Disappearance is understood as a kidnapping, an arrest, or any other act that, in addition to taking freedom away, deprives the victim of the protection of a judge, by not informing neither location, nor situation.

This cycle of informative meetings between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the OHHR is part of the technical assistance and cooperation work plan agreed with the UN body, after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in September 2019 between High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet and the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, renewed in 2020.