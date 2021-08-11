UN independent experts call for the UCM to be lifted for slowing down development of affected countries

Written by Simon Garcia on 11/08/2021 . Posted in News

Independent experts appointed by the Human Rights Council of the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday asked the countries that impose unilateral coercive measures (UCM) to lift them to guarantee the rule of law and the human rights of innocent and affected populations.

Experts assured that people in countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Syria and Iran cannot access essential services such as electricity, water, fuel and medicine due to the humanitarian impact of the blockades.

“Sanctions slow down the development of countries and people; in a globalized world, that hurts everyone”, reads the document written by the specialists.

Likewise, they rejected that illegal measures hinder the transport of goods and services necessary for economic development and result in the waste of natural resources; undermining environmental sustainability and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UCM must be investigated at the ICC

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, referred to the statement of the specialists and stressed that “there is no doubt that it is a crime against humanity, that the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) must investigate”.

“UN human rights experts describe the sanctions adopted against Venezuela and other countries as a punishment against the innocent population”, he wrote on his Twitter account @jaarreaza.

https://t.co/yQdpXXmtIR

On February 13, 2020, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela submitted a referral to the ICC Prosecutor’s Office for it to investigate the impact of the application of illegal coercive measures adopted unilaterally by the United States Government on the Venezuelan people, at least since the year 2014, and determine the responsibilities in the commission of crimes against humanity.