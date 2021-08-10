Vice-president of Planning presents balance of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Iran

Written by Simon Garcia on 10/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Sector Vice-president for Planning and Co-president of the Venezuela-Iran High Level Mixed Commission, Ricardo Menéndez, presented a balance of the diplomatic relations that the country has with the Islamic Republic of Iran on its 71st anniversary.

“We are going to have a binational development plan between the two nations that will allow us to counteract the sanctions that try to destabilize our economies. The idea is to satisfy economic needs and thus, seek social welfare within the framework of the Plan de la Patria”, reported the People’s Power Minister for Planning.

He stressed that the essential thing is to maintain the production chains that allow generating jobs:

“It is a work that has been carried out in the medium and long term with the installation of factories and technology transfer. This is how we fight the intentions of the imperialist nations that want to hinder our right to be free and independent”.

The Bolivarian Republics of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran are working on an anti-blockade scheme that promotes investment in both nations.

“We have to go a step further with a transversal vision that links air and land communications, power generation, mining and agriculture, pillars for our growth. Venezuela seeks to grow through work and the fighting example of Iran, which has also suffered from unjust sanctions”.

The Iranian ambassador accredited to Venezuela, Hojjatollah Soltani, thanked the solidarity of the Venezuelan people and Government, thanks to which, progress has been made in the construction of projects that satisfy both countries:

“We were oil dependent nations, but based on work. and now we have started economic systems that have allowed us to meet our needs and protect our citizens with social programs. We want to share our technological capacity so that Venezuela can avoid those sanctions that keep it apart from the rest of the continent”.