President Daniel Ortega congratulates Venezuelan people for succesful election

Written by César Torres on 10/08/2021 . Posted in News

In a press release, the President of the Republic of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and Vice-president Rosario Murillo sent greetings to the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela following the good results obtained in the primary election of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

The press release reads as follows:

PRESS RELEASE

We salute Nicolás, PSUV and the brave Venezuela people with love in the face of the Victorious Results of yesterday’s election. We congratulate you as we are immersed in Sovereign Processes and we are building our definite Sovereign and Independence.

With Joy, Fraternity, great Love and Hope, we embrace you in these Heroic Days, New Histories and Triumphs.

Managua, August 9th, 2021