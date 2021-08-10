Foreign Minister Arreaza holds meeting with Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen cooperation ties

Written by César Torres on 10/08/2021 . Posted in News

Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza met on Tuesday with the Ambassador of Trinidad and Tobago to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Paul Byam, to discuss issues related to the relations between the two countries in the areas of security, trade and migration.

In July, at the CELAC Meeting of Foreign Ministers held in Mexico, Foreign Minister Arreaza and his Trinidadian counterpart Amery Browne agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and assess new cooperation in the energy and consular areas.

Recently, the largest repatriation from Trinidad and Tobago was undertaken as part of the Plan Vuelta a la Patria with the return of over 700 Venezuelan nationals by sea.

On that occasion, Foreign Minister Amery Browne highlighted that the excellent relations between the two countries and their joint work facilitated protocolary proceedings for the massive repatriation of Venezuelans.