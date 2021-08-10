Athletes who shone in Tokyo exalt unrestricted support to participate in sports fair

Written by Simon Garcia on 10/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Venezuelan athletes who shone in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games greeted all the people with moving words, in the middle of two speeches in which they recognized that their effort and achievement in the sporting event was the result of the permanent support received from of the Venezuelan sports authorities, family members and personal determination.

After the Head of State, Nicolás Maduro, recognized the historic performance of the Creole athletes in a ceremony held at the Miraflores Palace, the Silver medalist in Weightlifting, Keydomar Vallenilla, expressed that the results respond to the efforts of the athletes, the coordination, to the Venezuelan Federation of Weights, the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic Committee.

“We want to thank everyone for that support. Thanks to fellow athletes for their participation, for those Olympic diplomas, for those medals”, said Vallenilla, who expressed his desire that this journey and good performance “be an example for all those young people who are on the rise. We are proud to be Venezuelans. Long live Venezuela”.

For his part, the winner of the Silver medal, in the same discipline (weightlifting), Julio Mayora, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Sports.

Minutes before, the People’s Power Minister, Mervin Maldonado, valued that the historical performance of this youngster in Tokyo 2020, “adds a world record, an Olympic record and five national records”.

He outlined that once Tokyo 2020 is closed “the Paris 2024 route opens, a cycle that will be short, three years, that has already started. The Paris route began immediately. There are main challenges for our generation, challenges to retake the National Sports Games, to participate in the Poli-events from the Bolivarian, the South American, the Central American and the Pan American Games to the Olympic Games in Paris”.

Maldonado, indicated that among other challenges in the training processes, there is the “preparation in the strengthening of sports facilities, the accompaniment to the comprehensive care of our athletes”.

He did not hesitate to point out that “today this delegation also assures that Paris 2024 will be better than Tokyo 2020. We have no doubt about it, Mr. President (Maduro), and that is why we are extremely proud to be Venezuelans. Long Live the Golden Generation”.