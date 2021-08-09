Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez holds a meeting in Iran with the Vice-minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/08/2021 . Posted in News

In the framework of the visit of the Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez González, to the Islamic Republic of Iran, this Sunday, August 8, she held a meeting with Sayed Rasool Mohajer, Vice-minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy.

In this sense, the Persian Vice-minister thanked the presence of the high-level Venezuelan delegation, which attended the inauguration ceremony of President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, on August 5.

Vice-minister Capaya Rodríguez, for her part, stated that this action is the product of the love, friendship and solidarity that unite the two peoples, as well as expressing that it was a propitious occasion to reaffirm the anti-imperialist character in the struggle for sovereignty, independence and the right to develop each one’s potential.

They then exchanged information on the political, economic and social panorama of Venezuela and Iran, and agreed to coordinate actions to deepen bilateral economic relations; maximize the strengths in the commercial and productive areas of each nation; repositioning the role of foreign ministries within the framework of comprehensive relations and increasing collaboration to generate alternative anti-blockade policies for the benefit of the Venezuelan and Iranian peoples, among other initiatives.

Finally, they reiterated the historical and solid ties of union and brotherhood, as well as projected a flourishing future for the deepening of bilateral relations between the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran.