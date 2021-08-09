On the wings of Conviasa, a delegation of athletes that represented Venezuela in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics returns

Written by Simon Garcia on 09/08/2021 . Posted in News

After the victory achieved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the delegation of Venezuelan athletes will arrive this Tuesday aboard the Conviasa Airbus 340 at the Maiquetía International Airport.

After their outstanding participation, they managed to position the country in the Olympic medal table, occupying fourth place in Latin America. The athletes will be received by government authorities, family and friends in the middle of a great celebration.

At this time, the sports commission made up of 66 people and chaired by the People’s Power Minister for Sports, Mervin Maldonado, are on board flight VCV874 of the Venezuelan Flag Airline Conviasa.

Olympic winner Yulimar Rojas, an athlete who set a new world record by winning the gold medal in the women’s triple jump, also fly in this operation. Likewise, the creditors of the three silver medals, Julio Mayora, weightlifting category 73 kilograms, Keydomar Vallenilla weightlifting category 96 kilograms and Daniel Dhers, BMX cycling.

The flight took off from Narita International Airport in the Japanese capital at 8:00 am. with a stopover at the Moscow International Airport, where it will land at 06:00 in the afternoon, and from there fly to Venezuela, estimating its arrival at 10:00 in the morning on Tuesday, August 10.

Thus Conviasa, the official airline of the Venezuelan delegation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, continues to support the country’s sports talent so that they continue to achieve triumphs and position the name of Venezuela in the world.