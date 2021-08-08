Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez: ‘The sovereign people choose and strengthen democracy in Venezuela’

Written by César Torres on 08/08/2021 . Posted in News

Venezuela’s Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez described the open primary election of the United Socialist Party of Venezuelan (PSUV) on Sunday as an unprecedented, democratic party.

After calling on the population registered in the electoral roll to cast their vote, Rodríguez highlighted the great opportunity the Venezuelan people have in revolution to elect the candidates they want to represent them at the local and municipal level in the forthcoming elections of November 21.

In this regard, the Venezuelan vice-president stressed the importance given by the Bolivarian Government to the people in the decisions they make.

“With a lot of love, we are strengthening and defending Venezuela’s tranquility, consolidating democracy. Let’s go out and vote. That’s our call, to participate and choose. Do not let a finger or elites choose. Let the sovereign people choose the candidates who will represent them and lead them in their regional and municipal governments,” said Rodríguez.

The Venezuelan vice-president did not hesitate to affirm that “Chávez also brought the electoral revolution to Venezuela, the democratization of the electoral system by setting up voting centers in the most remote areas, closer to citizens.”

According to Rodríguez, this vision strongly opposes that of the puntofijismo, an era when the most vulnerable ones were excluded.

“The poor, for instance, did not have the right to vote. The most vulnerable population was excluded from the country’s political, economic and social life,” she recalled.

Finally, the Venezuelan vice-president is certain that after the PSUV electoral process, the candidates elected for the November 21 elections will take on the commitment to working shoulder to shoulder with the people to solve problems.