Foreign Minister Arreaza extols democratic vocation of Venezuelan people

Written by César Torres on 08/08/2021 . Posted in News

Following biosecurity protocols to prevent the propagation of COVID-19, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza cast his vote at the primary election of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

At the Manuel Palacios Fajardo high school, located in the 23 de Enero neighborhood, Caracas, the head of the Venezuelan diplomacy stressed that despite the domestic and international right wing insist on labeling the Bolivarian Government a dictatorship, the Venezuelan people are choosing their future.

“The party led by President Nicolás Maduro, the one they call dictator, is the only party that’s democratic and elects its candidates,” said the Venezuelan foreign minister.

“We’ve already cast our vote at the #EpaPSUV202. It is a privilege to strengthen Venezuelan democracy from the @PartidoPSUV. My sister @Maby80 accompanied me. All those registered int the electoral roll can participate. We’ll end up more united ahead of the victory on November 21. pic.twitter.com/EbAww9DJJ9

— Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) August 8, 2021

After casting his vote, Arreaza highlighted the election on Sunday in Venezuela is an open process, where all Venezuelans can participate, whether or not they are PSUV members.

The Venezuelan foreign minister celebrated the people’s participation in this election, and extolled the work done by the members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Bolivarian Militia.

Arreaza cast his vote in the company of María Gabriela Chávez, daughter of Commander Hugo Chávez.