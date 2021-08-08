ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary: ‘The U.S. does not only want to take over our resources, but to end the model of social justice’

Written by César Torres on 08/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (AL BA-TCP); Sacha Llorenti, met with the diplomatic representatives of the member countries during his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of the swearing-in of new President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

At the meeting, the regional integration bloc reaffirmed its solidarity with those countries affected by unilateral coercive measures aimed at breaking their peoples’ will.

The meeting was attended by Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister Denis Moncada, Ambassador Isaac Bravo Jean, Bolivia’s Ambassador Romina Pérez Ramos, Cuba’s Ambassador Alexis Bandrich Vega, Venezuela’s Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania Capaya Rodríguez and Ambassador Carlos Alcalá Cordones.

In his statement, the ALBA-TCP executive secretary stressed the need of facing the enemy and having a clear political, ideological stance to move forward.

“When people have ideological doubts, they get lost, but to those who clearly see the horizon, it is easy to know where to head. It is a lot easier to meet when we clearly see the horizon,” he pointed out.

Llorenti explained that each historical moment has its peculiarities, and currently, imperialism does not only have the intention to take over our countries’ natural resources and turn them into a market for its products, but also to end the model and possibility of a different model of development with social justice.

“Neither hunger nor misery are our fate. There is a possibility of a fairer, more human social justice, and that’s the ALBA-TCP model. The further we are from the United States, the better we have done. We are more independent and sovereign, and that’s closely related to social justice,” he highlighted.

Secretary Llorenti extolled the transformation of the citizens’ lives thanks to the ideas of Commanders Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro. “You notice the enormous work we have done along the years.”

Likewise, he pleaded for the unity of the peoples who are victims of coercive sanctions, and the Alliance’s solidarity with them.

Also, Llorenti asserted that the heads of State and Government have strengthened integration, and in this context, different meetings have been planned in areas such as health, communication, education, economy. women’s rights and gender, culture and tourism.

Secretary Llorenti recalled that, as Commander Chávez used to say, ALBA-TCP has to build a platform going beyond states to strengthen the peoples and exercise the peoples’ diplomacy.

Finally, the ALBA-TCP executive secretary thanked for the support the ALBA Secretary’s Office has received from the governments, especially Venezuela’s through President Nicolás Maduro, Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez and Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza.

Nicaragua’s foreign minister asserted that as long as the U.S. imperialism and European imperialist powers exist and apply offensive, meddling, neocolonial policies of domination, the Alliance will also exist to fight them and defend the sovereignty and independence of the peoples.