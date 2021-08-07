St. Lucia Prime Minister reaffirms will to strengthen friendly, cooperation ties with Venezuela

Written by César Torres on 07/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Philip Pierre, reaffirmed his will to strengthen friendly, cooperation ties with the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“It is a hope of recovering the friendship between Saint Lucia and Venezuela that has existed for some time,” said the Caribbean prime minister.

Pierre explained that the two countries are working on strengthening diplomatic relations of mutual cooperation “to have good times and find the institutions and relations in which Venezuela has been making progress for the region.”

St. Lucia’s prime minister stressed it is important for the countries to respect each nation’s domestic politics.

“We believe we cannot meddle in the domestic politics of each nation. We respect each country’s politics,” said Pierre.

Following a meeting with Venezuela’s Foreign Minister for the Caribbean, Raúl Li Causi, Philip Pierre sent a fraternal message to President Nicolás Maduro: “I want to wish the best to our esteemed president […] He is a good friend of Saint Lucia.”