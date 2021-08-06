Venezuela accompanies the swearing-in of the new Government Cabinet of Saint Lucia

Written by Simon Garcia on 06/08/2021 . Posted in News

This Thursday, the Vice-minister for the Caribbean of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Raúl Li Causi, attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Government Cabinet of Saint Lucia, headed by Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

On behalf of the Venezuelan Government, the diplomat expressed the intention of the Head of State, Nicolás Maduro, to strengthen the ties of brotherhood and solidarity that have characterized the Bolivarian nation with its Caribbean brothers.

The Vice-minister informed that regarding his official visit to the Caribbean nation, different work meetings will be held in the area of ​​education, health and consular relations.

In that sense, he highlighted the cordiality with which the new Prime Minister of Saint Lucia continues cooperative relations with Venezuela, “framed in solidarity, the friendship that characterizes us and all our brothers in the Caribbean”.

Philip Pierre, of the Labor Party, is sworn in after being victorious in the electoral process held on June 26, in which more than 126,000 voters went to the polls.