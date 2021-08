Written by Enio Melean on 06/08/2021 . Posted in News, Venezuela-Report

Our golden generation has already achieved in Tokyo the best performance of Venezuela in the Olympic Games. That story includes Yulimar Rojas’ gold medal and world record in triple jump.

Venezuela is advancing on all fronts. It builds a new economy to defeat the blockade, and strengthens its cooperation ties and its health system with new professionals. Get to know a country on the move by reading the 20th edition of Venezuela Reports.









