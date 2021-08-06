Bolivia commemorates in Caracas 196 years of independence

Written by César Torres on 06/08/2021 . Posted in News

On Friday, on the commemoration of the 196th anniversary of the Independence Day of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Embassy in Venezuela laid a wreath at the coffin of Liberator Simón Bolívar at the National Pantheon in Caracas.

At the ceremony, Bolivia’s Ambassador to Venezuela, Sebastián Rodrigo Michel Hoffman, paid tribute along with representatives of the Bolivian diplomatic mission.

The ceremony was also attended by Venezuela’s Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez; for International Communication, Lídice Altuve; for North America, Carlos Ron; and for Africa, Yuri Pimentel.

The diplomatic authorities reaffirmed cooperation ties and their will to strengthen bilateral relations.

Bolivia’s independence was gained on August 6, 1825, when the Bolivian people, led by Liberator Simón Bolívar and Antonio José de Sucre, defeated the Spanish empire.