Vice-minister Gil receives the new British Charge d’Affaires in Venezuela

Written by Simon Garcia on 05/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-minister for Europe, Yván Gil, received this Thursday the new British Charge d’Affaires in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Rebecca Buckingham, wishing a good stay in the country and reiterating the willingness of the national government to maintain diplomatic and cooperation channels open with the United Kingdom, helping to improve the state of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, both diplomats talked about the historical and current importance of the relationship and, above all, the shared interests that bring both countries closer.

The Vice-minister reported on the current political situation in the country, especially the call for regional and municipal elections for next November 21, 2021.

The Charge d’Affaires thanked the Venezuelan people for their welcome and warmth. She agreed that it is a duty to improve bilateral relations. In addition, she showed interest in learning about the dialogue with the opposition sponsored by the Norwegian Government that will be held in Mexico, and about the situation in Venezuela in general.