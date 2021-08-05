Venezuela, Russia review initiatives undertaken in multilateral field

Written by César Torres on 05/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Russian Federation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Alexey Seredin, held a meeting on Thursday in Caracas to review the initiatives undertaken by the two countries in the multilateral field.

At the meeting, the authorities also discussed issues related to their countries’ comprehensive strategic alliance, which includes over 30 areas for cooperation for the benefit of their people.

“We reviewed strategic issues of our countries’ alliance within the framework of the global multilateral agenda, as well as different projects and initiatives we’re undertaking jointly to strengthen international law, the Charter of the United Nations and cooperation with different Latin American, Caribbean and regional integration platforms,” stressed Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez.

In June, the Venezuelan diplomat paid an official visit to Russia to hold meetings with diplomatic and academic authorities.

On that occasion, the two parties agreed to strengthen the already existing cooperation between Venezuela and Russia, and their consensus-based positions in different multilateral organizations. Likewise, they exchanged ideas on the Venezuelan proposal to create an Association of Countries against Unilateral Coercive Measures.