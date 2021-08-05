Venezuela promotes political cooperation with Mercosur Parliament

Written by César Torres on 05/08/2021 . Posted in News

A delegation of Venezuelan deputies of the National Assembly and authorities participated on Thursday in the ordinary session of the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur) to explain the situation of the South American nation before this regional body.

The Venezuelan delegation was headed by the First Vice-president of the National Assembly, Iris Varela, and grouped deputies from the opposition and the Bloque de la Patria.

The Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, also took part in the session.

Venezuela participated in this session within the framework of cooperation among powers to strengthen bilateral, multilateral relations in the Latin American region, considered to be a natural protection haven for the homeland and the Bolivarian Revolution.

The occasion was ideal to move forward with political cooperation by setting up work roundtables to coordinate actions promoting the strengthening of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Parlasur.

In May, the Venezuela Chapter of Parlasur was formally launched. Saúl Ortega and Iris Varela were appointed as president and vice-president, respectively.