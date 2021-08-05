Economic-productive complementarity will be a central issue in the cooperation between Venezuela and Iran

Written by Simon Garcia on 05/08/2021 . Posted in News

In order to establish a 10-year plan within the framework of bilateral cooperation between Venezuela and Iran, the Sector Vice-president, People’s Power Minister for Planning, and co-president of the Venezuela-Iran High Level Mixed Commission for the South American country, Ricardo Menéndez and the Vice-minister of Foreign Relations for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, held a working meeting with the Minister of Defense and Logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces, Amir Hatami, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, in the city of Tehran.

During this meeting, the Vice-president of Planning stressed that the central issue within this roadmap between the two nations is productive economic complementarity. “It has to do with how we strengthen our productive agenda into a prioritized agenda, which involves the field of economics and the industrial vision”, he said.

The Minister of Planning also emphasized that said agenda has as its goal the development plans of both nations; “It includes what Commander Hugo Chávez built, what we have been promoting with President Nicolás Maduro and allows us to have a solid platform for developing the relationship between the two countries”.

Likewise, he stressed that other areas of cooperation involved in this plan are science, technology and health, “which are incorporated between both countries to face the pandemic, despite the unilateral coercive measures imposed by imperialism on both nations”.

To conclude, the Sector Vice-president Menéndez assured that “in the coming months we will be exchanging in working meetings for the celebration of the IX Venezuela-Iran High-Level Mixed Commission”.