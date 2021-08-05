ALBA-TCP countries discuss actions to address effects of climate change

Written by César Torres on 05/08/2021 . Posted in News

In compliance with the agreements reached at the 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), held on June 24, the Coordination Meeting of Heads of Delegations of the Environment took place on Wednesday, August 4.

At the meeting, they discussed the creation of a group called Youth and Climate Change and the exchange among the ALBA countries academics and experts about the impact of unilateral coercive measures on the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the right to sustainable development, fundamental elements for compliance with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At the Summit in June, the heads of State and Government stated in the final declaration that climate change is one of the main threats to humankind, being Latin America and the Caribbean one of the most vulnerable regions of the planet to the adverse effects of this phenomenon.

In this regard, the ALBA-TCP member countries reaffirmed their commitment to the recognition and promotion of the unwavering rights of Mother Earth and her unbreakable relationship with human beings. Therefore, the Summit issued a Special Statement on Climate Change that proposes the design of a roadmap ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on October 31 -November 12, 2021.

Likewise, on July 7, the ALBA-TCP Ministers of the Environment agreed on this roadmap, which establishes the holding of work sessions among technical and political teams of negotiators to assess and consolidate an ALBA-TCP position ahead of the COP26.