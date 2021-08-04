Vice-president Menéndez: Venezuela and Iran are united by strong ties of fraternity and brotherhood

Written by Simon Garcia on 04/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Sector Vice-president, People’s Power Minister for Planning and co-president of the Venezuela-Iran High Level Mixed Commission, Ricardo Menéndez, reported that the relationship between Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran has undergone a fortification process due to the ties of brotherhood that unite them.

“The president of the Bolivarian Republic, Nicolás Maduro Moros, has sought to deepen self-determination, the right to exist and that no one can decide for us, much less any empire that seeks to bend our desire to progress and provide well-being to the people”, he said.

In an interview with Hispantv, Vice-president Menéndez stressed that the illegal sanctions imposed by those economic powers on countries of another political and cultural trend, make us “stronger and more supportive” among affected countries; “Iran and Venezuela have suffered sanctions for an extended period that have harmed our citizens. We are united by the anti-imperialist vision, the defense of humanity, life on the planet and the principles promulgated by the United Nations”.

“This is a relationship that goes beyond everyday life. This began with Commander Hugo Chávez, who instructed the installation of truck and tractor factories, a building materials factory, a factory for corn flour and milk processors. All thought to complement the economic processes”, said the co-president of the Venezuela-Iran High Level Mixed Commission.

In the midst of adverse situations derived from the blockade, both nations seek to promote a new stage that generates economic and social prosperity. Venezuela has offered its helping hand to the new Iranian government. “We have learned that in the face of vicissitudes, we cannot remain with folded hands, both countries are reinventing ourselves economically speaking. The idea is to fight with progress and not to bend to the imperial designs”, explained Minister Menéndez.

“Those countries depend more on our markets than we do on their supposed aid. If we make a great alliance for science and technology, in addition to using the culture of maintenance, we will move forward thanks to the workforce that accompanies these processes”, he concluded.