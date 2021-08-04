Venezuelan delegation arrives in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Written by Simon Garcia on 04/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Sector Vice-president and People’s Power Minister for Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, and the Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, make up the official delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which will attend the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, scheduled for this Thursday, August 5 in the city of Tehran.

On behalf of President Nicolás Maduro Moros and the Bolivarian Government, the two officials will be part of at least 115 high-ranking officials, including presidents, from 73 countries who have expressed their willingness to attend the inauguration of the president of the Persian nation.

Ebrahim Raisi, after winning the presidential elections on June 18, will become the eighth Head of the Executive Power of Iran after swearing in at the seat of Parliament and taking the reins in the 13th edition of the Administration of the Islamic Republic, replacing the current president, Hasan Rohani

Venezuela and Iran maintain bilateral relations for more than 70 years, however, it was in the Bolivarian Revolution, which they have been strengthened, sharing an anti-imperialist, sovereign vision of mutual respect.

The spokesman for the Board of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Seyed Nezamedin Mousavi, reported that the ceremony will be held under the strictest security measures, forced by the pandemic that humanity is currently experiencing.

It should be noted that the official delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela arrived this morning in the city of Tehran, capital of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the afternoon (Local Time), where they were received by the Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the Persian nation, M/G Carlos Antonio Alcalá Cordones.