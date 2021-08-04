Venezuela and Iran agree to promote bilateral cooperation to overcome unilateral sanctions

Written by Simon Garcia on 04/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Vice-president of Planning of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Ricardo Menéndez, and the new president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, ratified this Wednesday the need to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries to advance towards integral development and to jointly overcome the unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States.

“There is no doubt that the independent countries of the world have the right to develop their relations and cooperation to overcome sanctions and pressure from the United States”, said the Iranian President during a meeting held at the White Palace, in the city of Tehran.

During the meeting, the Head of State described the Tehran-Caracas cooperation as friendly and profound, and recalled that “both nations have common interests and enemies, but with perseverance it has been shown that we can thwart the conspiracies of global imperialism”.

Likewise, he asserted that his government aims to completely eradicate the economic problems linked to the illegal application of unilateral coercive measures, through the establishment of comprehensive relations with friendly and brother countries.

For his part, the Vice-president of Planning stressed that in the midst of adverse situations derived from the blockade, both nations seek to promote a new stage that generates economic and social prosperity.

“Venezuela’s friendship with Iran is unconditional and permanent, and we are determined to take it to a new level. We have learned that in the face of vicissitudes, we cannot remain with folded hands, both countries are reinventing ourselves economically speaking. The idea is to fight progressively and not bow to imperial designs”, explained the Venezuelan senior official during an interview with Hispantv.