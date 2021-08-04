Venezuela establishes diplomatic relations with Tuvalu

Written by César Torres on 04/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela took a further step in its policy of rapprochement with small developing island States in the Pacific by establishing diplomatic relations with Tuvalu.

The ceremony took place at the Permanent Mission of Tuvalu in the United Nations, New York city, where the permanent representatives of the two countries, Ambassadors Samuelu Laloniu and Samuel Moncada, endorsed a Joint Statement to make the diplomatic relations between their countries official, at the level of ambassadors, starting August 4, 2021.

“Today, we successfully concluded the efforts we had been making since 2014 to make official the establishment of diplomatic relations, and strengthen and deepen further the fraternal, cooperation relations Venezuela and Tuvalu has maintained for years,” stressed Venezuelan Ambassador Moncada, who also affirmed that this milestone results from the efforts made by the Bolivarian Government to favor the development of new international geopolitics enabling the consolidation of a multipolar world.

Tuvalu is an island country in the Polynesian subregion of Oceania in the Pacific Ocean, situated about 2,500 miles from Hawaii and Australia. Kiribati, Samoa and Fiji are the closest countries to Tuvalu, which is composed of three reef islands and six atolls. The total land area of the islands of Tuvalu is 10 square miles.

Until 1978, it was a British colony. It adopted parliamentary democracy as its form of government following its independence, which is celebrated on October 1.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations, Venezuela and Tuvalu have committed to having a greater interaction, coordination and cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, technical and humanitarian areas, as well as other areas to be decided by mutual agreement. The two countries have also stated their relations will be based on the respect for their own cultural values and the political, socio-economic perspectives of each state.