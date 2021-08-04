Venezuela establishes diplomatic relations with Tuvalu

Written by Simon Garcia on 04/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela took this Wednesday a further step in its policy of rapprochement with the small island developing States of the Pacific, by establishing diplomatic relations with Tuvalu.

The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of Tuvalu to the United Nations (UN), in New York City, where the permanent representatives of both countries to that multilateral forum, Ambassadors Samuelu Laloniu and Samuel Moncada, respectively, signed the Joint Communiqué that formalizes the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries, at the level of ambassadors, as of August 4, 2021.

The Venezuelan ambassador stated that:

“today the efforts that have been carried out since 2014 have been satisfactorily concluded, through the formalization of the establishment of diplomatic relations, to further strengthen and deepen the relationship of friendship and cooperation that has existed for years between Venezuela. and Tuvalu”.

He also affirmed that this milestone corresponds to the efforts of the Bolivarian Government in favor of the development of a new international geopolitics that allows the consolidation of a multipolar and pluricentric world.

Tuvalu is an island country located in the Pacific Ocean, approximately 4,000 kilometers from Hawaii and Australia. The closest countries to Tuvalu are Kiribati, Samoa, and Fiji. It consists of four coral reefs and five atolls, with a total area of ​​26 km².

It was a British colony until 1978. It adopted parliamentary democracy as a form of government after its independence, which is celebrated every October 1.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have committed to have greater interaction, coordination and cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, technical and humanitarian fields, as well as in other areas that they decide by mutual agreement, while declaring that their relationship will be based on respect for their own cultural values ​​and the political and socioeconomic perspectives of each State.

