Egypt thanks Venezuela’s support

Written by César Torres on 04/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Africa, Yuri Pimentel, and the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Venezuela, Yasser Ali Ragab, held a meeting on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the Egyptian ambassador conveyed a message by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to his counterpart Nicolás Maduro to thank the expressions of support of the South American country.

In this regard, Vice-minister Pimentel remarked Venezuela has expressed “its satisfaction at supporting the position assumed by Egypt to favor the peace process in Palestine, the right of the Palestinian people to freedom, independence, and a peaceful life of progress according to the resolutions of the United States.”

Likewise, the two diplomats reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries in the multilateral sphere.

In June, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Arreaza delivered a letter sent by President Nicolás Maduro to Ambassador Ragab expressing his gratitude to President Al-Sisi for his efforts to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Palestinian territory. Since then, the Egyptian Government has expressed its support for maintaining the ceasefire.