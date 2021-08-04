ALBA-TCP Executive Secretary holds meeting with Iran’s new President

Written by César Torres on 04/08/2021 . Posted in News

On an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, held a meeting on Tuesday night with Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi following his swearing-in as the new President of the Persian nation.

At the meeting, the Iranian head of State said that the Islamic Republic and the ALBA-TCP member states share the same values, and that deepening political and economic ties with Latin America is one of the priorities of his country’s foreign policy.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to develop its political and economic relations with the ALBA-TCP member states, and deemed it in line with the common values and positions shared by the two parties,” said President Raisi.

In this regard, Raisi stressed the need of “improving the level of cooperation and coordination in the bilateral, regional and international areas with the proper planning and preparation.

The Iranian president highlighted that “there is no doubt that a greater development of relations between Iran and Latin American countries can paralyze the U.S and other arrogant countries.”

I had the privilege and honor to hold a meeting with H.E. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We extended the @ALBATCP congratulations for its inauguration, talked about our coincidences and common agenda. pic.twitter.com/atFubJwErM

— Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) August 4, 2021

The ALB-TCP Executive Secretary, Sacha Llorenti, expressed its satisfaction at the presence of 9 ALBA members in Tehran, and congratulated Ayatollah Raisi for his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reaffirming that the Latin American regional integration organization’s goal will deepen further relations with the Iranian people and Government.

“Iran and ALBA have a lot in common, and they both aim to defend the nations’ independence and sovereignty to face the extravagance of the United States,” added Llorenti.

Iran’s President-elect Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi took office after receiving the approval of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a ceremony held on Tuesday in Tehran.