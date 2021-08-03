Foreign Vice-minister Rander Peña meets with SELA’s Permanent Secretary

Written by César Torres on 03/08/2021 . Posted in News

“We agreed on the importance of undertaking different initiatives to favor regional integration, aiming to strengthen economic relations and investments […] and coordinate strategies for economic recovery following the negative impact of COVID-19,” said the Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America and the Caribbean, Rander Peña, after a work meeting with the recently appointed Permanent Secretary of the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA), Walter Clarems Endara.

Likewise, Peña pointed out that the meeting served to gather feedback from the SELA’s permanent secretary on regional geopolitics and strategies for economic multilateral relations from the Latin American and Caribbean perspective.

“He expressed his intention to link and coordinate SELA, understanding its particular characteristics, with integration mechanisms such as CELAC […] and establish or facilitate synergy among multilateral organizations,” said the Venezuelan foreign vice-minister.

SELA’s scope

In addition, Peña recalled that the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System groups 26 countries of the region.

“Undoubtedly, this is key to strengthen other mechanisms for the economic integration of our countries,” he said.

Promoting a system of consultation and coordination for the Latin American and Caribbean region to adopt common positions and strategies on economic issues before countries, groups of countries, forums and international organizations is only one of the attributes of SELA.

The Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA) is an intergovernmental regional organization established on October 17, 1975, by the Panama Convention.