Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America holds meeting with Mexico’s Chargé d’Affaires

03/08/2021 . News

Foreign Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, held a meeting on Tuesday in Caracas with Mexico’s Chargé d’Affaires, Mauricio Vizcaíno, and Consul Marcos Octavio.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry and was also attended by the Director of the Consular and Foreign Service of the Office for Consular Relations, Eudys Almeida.

At the meeting, the diplomatic authorities reviewed consular issues and assessed other matters related to bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The United Mexican States and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela recently committed to reactivating the Permanent Binational Commission to discuss bilateral issues.