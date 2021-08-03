Foreign Minister Arreaza and CEELA’s President hold meeting on international observation ahead of November 21 elections

Written by César Torres on 03/08/2021 . Posted in News

At the headquarters of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, in Caracas, a meeting took place between Foreign Minister Arreaza and the President of the Council of Electoral Experts of Latin America (CEELA), Nicanor Moscoso, who talked about the agreements with the National Electoral Council (CNE) for this regional body to join the November 21 elections as observer.

Prior to the meeting, Moscoso also met with the CNE President Pedro Calzadilla to discuss the conditions for the development of the observers’ activities as part of the coordination agenda with international organizations ahead of the forthcoming elections.

CEELA participated as observer in the December 2020 elections to renew the National Assembly, the country’s highest body for debate and decision-making.

Likewise, the European Union exploratory mission visited Venezuela on July 8 to hold meetings with public authorities and political actors following an invitation sent by the CNE to the European Union and the United Nations to participate as observers in the regional elections on November 21, when the Venezuelan people will elect 23 governors, 335 mayors, and members of regional and municipal legislative parliaments.