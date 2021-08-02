Vice-minister Yuri Pimentel and Nigerian Ambassador review bilateral cooperation agenda

Written by Simon Garcia on 02/08/2021 . Posted in News

In order to accelerate the fulfillment of the objectives contemplated in the cooperation agenda maintained by both countries, this Monday, the Vice-minister for Africa of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations, Yuri Pimentel, held a meeting with the new ambassador of the Republic from Nigeria accredited in Caracas, Olorundare Phillip Awoniyi.

From the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, the Ambassador and the Vice-minister reviewed the agreements signed by Venezuela and Nigeria on agriculture, infrastructure and health.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Nigeria date back more than 50 years. Both States share common interests and goals, such as the anti-imperialist geopolitical vision, the defense of multilateralism and membership in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In August 2020, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama, agreed to activate their teams immediately for the preparation of the 1st Venezuela-Nigeria Bilateral Mixed Commission, on which they are planning to work on the main development potential axes: the industrial, commercial and hydrocarbon area, for the benefit of both peoples.