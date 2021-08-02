Venezuela and UNICEF advance in strengthening cooperation for the benefit of children

Written by Simon Garcia on 02/08/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, held on Monday a meeting with the regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), Jean Gough, which served to deepen the cooperation in order to strengthen the social programs of the Venezuelan State that guarantee the well-being of girls, boys and adolescents.

The meeting took place at the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, in the historic center of Caracas, where both authorities discussed the programs and projects that are being developed jointly in Venezuela regarding the children and the guarantee of their rights, in the framework of cooperation with the United Nations System.

As part of her official work visit to the South American nation, the regional director of the multilateral organization has held meetings with various authorities of the Venezuelan State linked to the execution of policies in the field of childhood and adolescence, with the purpose of cooperate for the benefit of this age population.

In this sense, on Wednesday July 28, also in spaces of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry, Gough met with the Sector Vice-president for Social and Territorial Socialism, Eduardo Piñate, while the following day he held separate meetings with the president of the Autonomous Institute National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Idena), Luisara Rabichini, and with the Ombudsman, Alfredo Ruiz,

Unicef ​​has been present in Venezuela since 1967. In 1991 the first ‘Country Program’ was signed, a framework document for its cooperation with national actors.