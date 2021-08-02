Bolivarian Government reviews cooperation with World Food Program

Written by Simon Garcia on 02/08/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, held a fruitful meeting this Monday with the regional director of the World Food Program (WFP) for Latin America and the Caribbean, Lola Castro.

The meeting held in the Simón Bolívar Room of the Casa Amarilla Antonio José de Sucre, in Caracas, was conducive for the parties to evaluate the cooperation that is being carried out jointly.

Likewise; at the working meeting, in which the Vice-minister for Multilateral Issues of the People’s Power Ministry for Foreign Relations Daniela Rodríguez, also met, they reviewed the operations of the multilateral organization with the Venezuelan State.

Recently, the Sector Vice-presidents of Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, and of Social and Territorial Socialism, Eduardo Piñate, also held a working meeting with the WFP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, in which they reviewed the agreement signed between the Bolivarian Government and this multilateral organization, whose goal is to provide nutritional support to more than one million girls and boys throughout Venezuela.