Venezuela Reports Newsletter N° 19

Venezuela advances in the diversification of its economy to recover the path of economic growth and the state of social welfare, which is a legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez. With or without blockade, the Revolution follows its march, betting on integration in organisms such as CELAC, with social policies such as the Great Mission Housing Venezuela, and the impulse to our golden youth, who gives us triumphs in Tokyo 2020+1. Read more in the 19th edition of Venezuela Reports.









