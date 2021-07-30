Minister Arreaza expresses his solidarity with the Peruvian people in the face of a strong earthquake registered in the city of Sullana

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/07/2021 . Posted in News

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Jorge Arreaza, expressed his solidarity with the entire Peruvian people in the face of the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred this Friday afternoon in the city of Sullana, Piura region.

“From Venezuela we express our solidarity with the Peruvian people in the face of the strong earthquake that occurred today (…) We are attentive and ready to support with our capacities, if necessary. Be strong!”, Said the Venezuelan Foreign Minister through his account on the social network Twitter @jaarreaza.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) of the Republic of Peru, the earthquake was perceived strong in the provinces of Piura, Ayabaca, Huancabamba, Morropón-Chulucanas, Paita, Sechura, Sullana and Talara, and moderate in Tumbes, Rear Admiral Villar and mild in Zarumilla.

The competent authorities are evaluating damages in the most vulnerable areas of all the surrounding regions; meanwhile, the Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation (DHN) reported that this event does not generate a tsunami alert for the Peruvian coast.

The People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations has been making an official visit to the Andean country since last July 26; Since then, he has held various meetings with regional leaders and authorities of the new ministerial cabinet of President Pedro Castillo, recently sworn in.