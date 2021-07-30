Foreign Minister Arreaza holds a meeting with his newly sworn Peruvian counterpart Héctor Béjar

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/07/2021 . Posted in News

As part of his official visit to the Republic of Peru, this Friday the Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, held a meeting with his counterpart from the South American country, Héctor Béjar, after his recent swearing-in by the President Pedro Castillo.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, @jaarreaza, the Head of Venezuelan diplomacy stressed that during the meeting they addressed the recovery of comprehensive relations between Venezuela and Peru, “trade, policies on care for migrants and the need to reinforce the mechanisms of union in Our America”.

Minister Arreaza arrived in Peru on Wednesday July 26 to attend the presidential inauguration of the new Peruvian Head of State and this Thursday accompanied him during his symbolic swearing-in in the Pampa de Quinua, the scene where the Battle of Ayacucho was fought on December 9 in 1824.

Foreign Minister Béjar, an 85 year-old writer and sociologist, replaces Allan Wagner in the Peruvian Foreign Office, and becomes the first minister to be sworn in as part of the new cabinet, headed by Guido Bellido.