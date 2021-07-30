The Bolivarian Government and WFP aim to serve more than one million girls and boys throughout the country

Written by Simon Garcia on 30/07/2021 . Posted in News

Sector Vice-pesidents of Planning, Ricardo Menéndez, and of Social and Territorial Socialism, Eduardo Piñate, held a working meeting with the regional director of the World Food Program (WFP) for Latin America and the Caribbean, María Dolores Castro, in which they carried out a review of the agreement signed between the Bolivarian Government and this multilateral organization, whose goal is to provide nutritional support to 1,500,000 children in the country.

Menéndez described this meeting as “extremely important”, which took place “thanks to the vision set forth by the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, regarding the follow-up of the work that has been carried out” between both parties and that in the month of August will allow the completion of the first cycle of food distribution that has been agreed for initial education schools.

“We will make an evaluation that at this moment aims to be beneficial, of mutual respect, from the point of view of humanitarian principles and collaboration between each of our countries and of course a scheme where we are going to cooperate, mutually strengthening attention to the impact generated by the coercive measures against our country, in the specific case of the pandemi”, said the minister of planning.

In this first stage, more than 100 initial education schools in Falcón state have been assisted. In this regard, Menéndez explained that 40 thousand girls and boys of initial education age have been attended and from now on they will take on the task of caring for the next 185 thousand to reach the one and a half million which is the global goal of the program subscribed between the director of the World Food Program, David Beasley, and the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

“It is a follow-up with many demands due to the logistical characteristics and the pandemic that affects the whole world, but within the framework of cooperation and the humanitarian principles of the United Nations System”, the minister concluded.



For his part, Vice-president Piñate indicated the importance of this program in this conjunctural stage with the possible opening of face-to-face classes in the country next October.

“Between the School Feeding Program, which has been significantly strengthened in this time, the programs developed by the Ministry of Food and the World Food Program, we could provide a very important coverage of all educational centers in the country. I believe that we are going towards a quite fruitful, positive, virtuous cooperation to continue advancing and attending the nutritional needs of the students of our country”, declared the Minister of Education.

Meanwhile, the regional director of the World Food Program (WFP) for Latin America and the Caribbean, María Dolores Castro, indicated that she felt very “satisfied to see how we have managed, through excellent coordination, to reach 40 thousand children in this first pilot phase in a very fast way, respecting all humanitarian principles”.

Likewise, Castro asserted that the program has been received by school authorities and representatives of Falconian students for the nutritional support they are receiving. “It has been an excellent visit, we hope that the process will continue in this independent, objective manner and following all the humanitarian principles of the United Nations and in a joint effort between the World Food Program and the government of Venezuela”.

It should be noted that the interim representative of the World Food Program (WFP) in Venezuela, Susana Rico participated; while for the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela were present the Vice-minister for multilateral issues, Daniela Rodríguez; Vice-minister of Strategic Planning and Policy, Catherine González; Vice-minister of Social and Institutional Planning, Wilmara Lugo; Vice-minister of Territorial Planning, Edgar Valero; Vice-minister of Economic Planning, José Avendaño; and the President of the National Institute of Nutrition, Marilyn Di Luca.