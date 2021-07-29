Venezuela’s ombudsman hold meeting with UNICEF Regional Director Jean Gough

Written by César Torres on 29/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Ombudsman of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Alfredo Ruiz, met on Thursday with the Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Jean Gough, on her official visit to the South American nation to strengthen institutional ties and move forward with the joint coordination.

“On this occasion, we presented the work carried out by the Ombudsman’s Office throughout the territory in favor of the Venezuelan children and adolescents,” said the Venezuelan ombudsman at the end of the meeting, highlighting the mutual cooperation with UNICEF.

At the meeting, the two authorities assessed possible works on the development of a timely registration such as the System for the Protection of Children and Adolescents and the System of Penal Responsibility of Adolescents.

“We will coordinate and continue with this work with all the institutions and the Venezuela population, with the support of United Nations bodies such as UNICEF, in order to further improve the life of all children and adolescents in the full exercise of their rights,” added Ruiz.

The UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jean Gough, arrived in Venezuela on Monday, July 26, to follow a high-level agenda with representatives of the Bolivarian Government.