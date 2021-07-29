Venezuelan Government coordinates strategies to encourage commercial relations, strengthen ties with ASEAN

Written by César Torres on 29/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez, held a meeting with the Vice-minister of Foreign Trade of the Economy, Finance and Foreign Trade Ministry, Héctor Silva, to exchange opinions aimed at designing a common strategy to encourage commercial relations with nations in Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, making special emphasis on the member countries of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Foreign Vice-minister Rodríguez said ASEAN is very important at this moment, thus a commercial promotion tour in ASEAN member countries is expected to take place once the COVID-19 pandemic situation improves in the region. Such a tour will include representatives of different ministries and institutions committed to reactivating the national productive apparatus as joint efforts are essential to achieve goals in this regard.

Vice-minister Héctor Silva stressed the need of designing a methodology enabling to identify those products Venezuela can offer to the ASEAN nations through specific projects and proposals resulting from a commercial intelligence work, promoting private producers who would help the country gain benefits from tax collection and create new jobs, without giving up our economic sovereignty.

Silva also stressed the importance of the shrimp, cocoa, coffee and rum sectors, whose productive activities must respond to market studies and realities.

At the meeting, the two Venezuelan authorities discussed issues of common interest such as the characteristics of Venezuela’s participation in trade fairs, a business roundtable with entrepreneurs from the Republic of Singapore, to be held on August 25, and a possible business meeting with the Islamic Republic of Iran with the participation of the Iran-Venezuela Binational Bank in order to offer guarantees to those investors who want to do business with our country.

Finally, a virtual meeting was convened with the participation of the Venezuelan Foreign Trade Vice-minister’s Office, diplomatic representatives to ASEAN member states and some countries of the Middle East for an exchange aimed at obtaining concrete results favoring the South American country commercial expansion plans.