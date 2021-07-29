Peruvian President Pedro Castillo urges to make an effort for the broadest unity of the peoples

Written by Simon Garcia on 29/07/2021 . Posted in News

In a message to the international delegates who attended his inauguration, the President of the Republic of Peru, Pedro Castillo, urged to make an effort for the “broader unity of the peoples of the world”, to occupy more time, investment and effort to benefit the peolpes of the world in the access to education and health instead of investing in arms and no productive things.

He affirmed that all the peoples of the world must make a joint struggle, work together, stating that the great responsibility assumed at the head of the administration of the South American nation will not come true “if we live isolated from the rest of the peoples and countries”.

The Peruvian president said that he will give his life if possible so that children have a quality education as a constitutional right and also access to health without regard, discrimination or privileges, in addition to guaranteeing food for families.

The new Head of State advocated putting aside the differences and distinctions of race, language, political and religious positions, remembering that within the nation there are different ethnic groups, races, economic status, religious and cultures. He said that it is necessary to declare not only war on the pandemic, but also on certain indifferences and distancing among humans.

In this sense, President Castillo conveyed to the international delegates the immense greetings of the teachers, the ronderos, the farmers, the indigenous people, the Afro-Peruvians and also “on behalf of those men and women who are queuing in hospitals, hoping that we bring some oxygen to them to save their lives. Let’s fight for health and life before fighting for anything else!”

Representing the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, accompanied by the Vice-minister for Latin America, Rander Peña, attended the acts of transmission of the supreme command of the new Peruvian Head of State.