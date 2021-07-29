Representatives of Idena and Unicef ​​talk about progress and programs regarding children

Written by Simon Garcia on 29/07/2021 . Posted in News

This Thursday, the president of the Autonomous Institute of the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Idena), Luisara Rabichini, held a meeting with the regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), Jean Gough.

During the meeting, both representatives discussed the progress and programs that the South American country is carrying out in terms of the protection of children and adolescents, as well as the guarantee and restitution of rights.

Similarly, the space served to raise and coordinate possible alliances for the benefit of Venezuelan children.

History of UNICEF in Venezuela

Unicef ​​has been present in Venezuela since 1967, but it was in 1991 when the first Country Program was signed, this is a framework document of its cooperation with national actors, to improve the situation of girls, boys and adolescents and achieve progress in the compliance with their rights.

Unicef’s work is governed by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and its objective is to make the rights of children and adolescents a reality in Venezuela and the rest of the world.