Foreign Vice-minister Daniela Rodríguez meets with South Africa’s Director General for Global Governance and Continental Agenda

Written by César Torres on 29/07/2021 . Posted in News

The Foreign Vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs, Daniela Rodríguez, held on Wednesday a virtual meeting with Ambassador and Director General for Global Governance and Continental Agenda of the Republic of South Africa, Nozipho Joyce Mxakato Diseko.

At the meeting, the two authorities reaffirmed their will to strengthen bilateral work in favor of their countries’ development agenda, and discussed the importance of strengthening the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the UN Human Rights Council.

In this regard, the two diplomats expressed their will to fight the politicization of the Human Rights Council “and the tendency of some Western countries to destroy this space.”

“We thank South Africa for its role at the UN Security Council and its support for our candidacy to the Human Rights Council,” added Rodríguez.

Likewise, the foreign vice-minister for Multilateral Affairs said they talked about the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations and the Association of Countries against Unilateral Coercive Measures “as part of the initiatives undertaken by Venezuela to fight unilateralism.”

Currently, the member countries of this emerging Group include Algeria, Angola, Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Nicaragua, the Palestinian State, Russia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Syria and Venezuela, and they all have expressed their commitment to preserving and promoting international peace and security, the Rule of Law, economic development, social progress and human rights.